Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,892 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 381.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 95.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 90,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 91.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 126,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 37,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock worth $748,666. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.



Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

