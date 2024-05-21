Quest Partners LLC Takes Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 7,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $76.82. 801,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,299. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

