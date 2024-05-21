Quest Partners LLC Invests $999,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -48.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

