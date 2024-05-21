Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Acquires A$39,535.64 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).

Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).

On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling bought 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).

Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About Cadence Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Cadence Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

