Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO) Insider Acquires A$39,535.64 in Stock

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:CDO – Get Free Report) insider Karl Siegling purchased 23,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.72 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$39,535.64 ($26,357.09).
Karl Siegling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Karl Siegling acquired 28,314 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$48,898.28 ($32,598.85).
- On Monday, April 29th, Karl Siegling bought 29,996 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.79 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,782.83 ($35,855.22).
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Karl Siegling purchased 36,907 shares of Cadence Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.81 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$66,727.86 ($44,485.24).
Cadence Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68.
Cadence Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
About Cadence Opportunities Fund
Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invests in securities listed in Australia and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cadence Opportunities Fund
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.