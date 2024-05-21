Quest Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,679,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,420,000 after buying an additional 66,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,914,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kennametal by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 631,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $15,400,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $26.23. 147,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,622. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Report on KMT

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In related news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kennametal

(Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.