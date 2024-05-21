Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,316 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Union Pacific worth $1,021,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $7.17 on Tuesday, reaching $236.46. 1,011,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,354. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.30.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

