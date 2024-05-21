Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 128,876 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,384,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,876 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $730,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 37,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,757. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.48. 379,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,555. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

