Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD traded down $18.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,500.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,535.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,311.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,217.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,257.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,978 shares of company stock worth $5,746,590. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

