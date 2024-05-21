Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 39,198 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 372.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,198 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.18. 1,015,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,986. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $8,983,706. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

