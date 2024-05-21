Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.85. 4,064,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,207,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

