Cardno Limited (CDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Cardno Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 10.93.
Cardno Company Profile
