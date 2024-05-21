Cardno Limited (CDD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 23.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 10.93.

Cardno Limited, a professional environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of social infrastructure for communities in Ecuador and Peru. It offers engineering and consulting services in Latin America. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

