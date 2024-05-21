Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.27. 66,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

