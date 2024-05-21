D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 562,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,967. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.21.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.