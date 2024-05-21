Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,366 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. 53,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,681. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.50 to $61.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,004 shares of company stock valued at $235,238 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

