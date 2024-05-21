Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.20 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $694,985,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,452,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after buying an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,081,000 after buying an additional 102,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,935,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of HCA traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, hitting $320.10. 372,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,623. The company has a market capitalization of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.52. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

