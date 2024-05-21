Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dover by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,150,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,891,000 after buying an additional 157,614 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $1,728,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $175,275,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Dover by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,666.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $186.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.