Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 1,417,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

