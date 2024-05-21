Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $237,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $1,208,584.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,275. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $49.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

