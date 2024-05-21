Quest Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.37. 595,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,981. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

