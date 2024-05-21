Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Orion by 9.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Orion by 91.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. 40,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.62. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion Announces Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

