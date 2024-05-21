Quest Partners LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $94,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,212. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SASR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Sandy Spring Bancorp

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.