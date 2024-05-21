Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $5,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KOF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.05. 45,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,473. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.