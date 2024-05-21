Renaissance Group LLC Invests $2.73 Million in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after buying an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,161 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $95,611,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,885. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $221.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

