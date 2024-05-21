Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 332,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,203,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,219. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.82.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The company had revenue of $189.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.5963 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

