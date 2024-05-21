Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLYA. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 237.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $76,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 67.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 247,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,442. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $300.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.77 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.52%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLYA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,915 shares of company stock valued at $604,222. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.