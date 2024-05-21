Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 2,508 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 60,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,282.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,024,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,102. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.