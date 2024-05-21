Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 2,943 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Camtek by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Camtek stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.77. The stock had a trading volume of 164,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,419. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $102.73.

Camtek Dividend Announcement

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Capmk lowered Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.