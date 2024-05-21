North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,303 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,395,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 545,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 526,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 76,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 299,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.9 %

North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,725. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.52. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $220.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

