Renaissance Group LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QLYS traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 124,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,484. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.81. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.12 and a one year high of $206.35.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

