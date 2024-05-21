Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 215,988 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,988 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $88,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.73. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,227 shares of company stock valued at $87,112,388. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.