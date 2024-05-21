779 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,965,000 after acquiring an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 47,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.56. 407,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,370. The company has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.38.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

