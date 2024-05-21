Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,673 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 631,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 279,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after buying an additional 51,668 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,361 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

