D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 162,996 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 162,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,652,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.88. 491,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.41 and its 200-day moving average is $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

