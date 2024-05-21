iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Reduced by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,388,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,885 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 7.6% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Balentine LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $237,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $96.88. 642,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,842,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

