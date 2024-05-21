Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.54. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 81,814 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Telefónica Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

