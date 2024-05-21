TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.19. TeraWulf shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 4,026,517 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WULF. Compass Point cut their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WULF

TeraWulf Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.