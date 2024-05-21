Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $225.19

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $225.19, but opened at $231.97. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $225.50, with a volume of 3,675,257 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 3.46.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 42,113 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.34, for a total value of $8,015,788.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,563 shares of company stock worth $104,873,137. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,962 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

