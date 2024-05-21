Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $35.78

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $37.48. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 60,810 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPCR. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,611,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 415.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

