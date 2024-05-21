Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.46

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 94255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verra Mobility news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

