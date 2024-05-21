Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.37

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.37 and last traded at C$73.85, with a volume of 172470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.76. The firm has a market cap of C$37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

