Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.37

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.37 and last traded at C$73.85, with a volume of 172470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.76. The firm has a market cap of C$37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

