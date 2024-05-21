Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 728,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $182,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.35. 16,286,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,289,234. The company has a market cap of $568.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

