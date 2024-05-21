Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 512,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.8% of Associated Banc Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 575.2% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after buying an additional 126,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

