Sachetta LLC Buys Shares of 1,488 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter. The institutional investor bought 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 163.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.0% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.3 %

MPC traded up $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.41. 665,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,683. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

