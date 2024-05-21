Sachetta LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 210,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,703. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,458 shares of company stock worth $2,386,114 in the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.