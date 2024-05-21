Sachetta LLC Invests $228,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $855,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

BX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.73. 1,168,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.06 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

