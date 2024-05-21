Sachetta LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,383. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

