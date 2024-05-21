Sachetta LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.70.

Xylem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,093. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

