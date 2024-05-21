iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2,712.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,268 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 1,209,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

