Sachetta LLC Takes $290,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in NetApp by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,551 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $232,502,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 309,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

