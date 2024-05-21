Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.85

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.85 and last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 25547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,552,398.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Agilysys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

